Brazos County Crime Stoppers looking for suspect involved in May 15 theft

Levi Ross Williams is wanted for Theft and Probation Violation charges by multiple agencies. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

TEXAS, USA — Brazos County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in finding Levi Ross Williams, who is a suspect in a theft in Brazos County that took place on May 15.

On that day, Crime Stoppers say a charcoal-colored 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 with a North Dakota license plate 569-DWG was stolen with a homemade box trailer in tow after a rodeo job was completed. A Genesis branded mechanical bull, several hand tools, and corded and cordless tools were inside. He may still be driving the mentioned Dodge truck, according to Crime Stoppers.

Williams is also wanted for Theft and Probation Violation by multiple agencies as well. He is from the north Texas/Oklahoma border area and currently has an active arrest warrant. Williams is described as frequenting methamphetamine use areas, being 35 years old, standing six foot one inches tall, and weighing 198 pounds.

Those with information on Williams' whereabouts or information that could help authorities locate her are encouraged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). Information that leads to his arrest can result in a cash reward.