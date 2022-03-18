Brazos Co. Crime Stoppers asking for tips in store robbery, attempted truck theft

The robbery happened February 28 at Woody's Boutique and Vapor Shop on South College Avenue.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in solving two cases on their most wanted list. These cases are separate and not connected.

The Bryan Police Department is asking for your help in finding the person responsible for robbing Wood's Boutique and Vapor Shop on South College Avenue on February 28.

Officers were called to Woody's just before 9:30 p.m. They said a person walked into the shop and pulled a gun. It is not known what the suspect got away with in the robbery. If you have any information, contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the person who tried to steal a truck from an address on Highway 30.

The person broke into the truck and was then seen on video trying to bypass the vehicle's ignition system using a set of pliers and a screwdriver. However, the thief was not successful in stealing the truck and left the area.

Authorities released the video of the person attempting to steal the truck and said it's possible the suspect's clothing is much darker than what it appears. If you know who this person is, contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.

Video from Brazos County Sheriff's Office of an individual who attempted to steal a 2005 Ford Excursion on March 3rd. If anyone has information on this case please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Posted by Brazos County Crime Stoppers on Friday, March 18, 2022

If you have any information about either one of these cases, please contact the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). Remember, there are cash rewards involved for tips and you can always remain anonymous.