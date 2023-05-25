Brazos County Crime Stoppers looking for wanted woman last seen in Bryan

If information you provide leads to Jennifer Rose Knapp's arrest, Crime Stoppers say you could receive a cash reward.

BRYAN, Brazos County — Brazos County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in finding an individual for fraud.

Jennifer Rose Knapp's last known address was on Oak Street in Bryan, but she has been able to evade law enforcement thus far. She is described as being 32 years old, being five feet two inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

Those with information on Knapp's whereabouts or information that could help authorities locate her are encouraged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477). Information that leads to Knapp's arrest can result in a cash reward.