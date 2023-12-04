Brazos County District Attorney: Abuser sentenced to 17 years in prison

Clifford Moten was sentenced by a Brazos County judge on Thursday, April 6 for an assault against his ex-girlfriend that took place on Jan. 30, 2020.

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges related to a Jan. 30, 2020 domestic violence case and violating bond conditions, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

In January 2020, Bryan Police responded to a call made by Clifford Moten's girlfriend, who claimed that he had assaulted her during an argument about Moten going through her phone. Furthermore, Moten also ordered his dog to bite the victim, according to the release.

After being arrested, Moten was later taken into custody three additional times for violating the conditions of his bond, which were put in place to ensure the victim's safety. He reportedly stalked, repeatedly called, and harassed the victim by showing up at her house and work, which were all not allowed in accordance with his bond conditions that were set by the court.

Moten pled guilty to the charges during his trial on Thursday, April 6.