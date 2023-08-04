Brazos County District Attorney: Abuser sentenced to 20 years in prison for May 2017 assault

Terrance Moore, the man sentenced, received his verdict from a judge on Wednesday, April 5.

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault charges, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

In May 2017, Terrance Moore was at the center of a police call on Suncrest Street in Bryan at around 11 p.m. when a neighbor in the area called 911 to report a woman screaming "don't hit me" and children screaming "don't hurt my mommy" to authorities.

When officers arrived, they found a woman covered in dirt and out of breath. She later informed officers that she had been strangled by Moore, her boyfriend at the time. According to the release, the woman lost consciousness multiple times, but due to her children distracting Moore, was able to tell her daughters to call authorities.

Moore later took a tablet that the children were attempting to use to call police and fled the scene.

During his trial, more was unveiled about his criminal history, which included previous convictions in Brazos County and Lee County for a number of crimes, including Theft, Assault Family Violence, Criminal Trespass, Organized Criminal Activity, and more.

Moore was sentenced by a judge on Wednesday, April 5.