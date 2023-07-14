One suspect still at large following aggravated robbery, narcotics, firearms arrests in Bryan

Two of the individuals who were arrested had active warrants for Aggravated Robbery.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office has revealed in a press release that on Friday four individuals have been arrested thanks to the efforts of multiple police forces, the FBI, and Texas DPS.

The arrests took place at Mervin's Run, Bittle Lane, and Cunningham Lane in Bryan. According to sheriffs, nearly 22 grams of marijuana, nearly 10 grams of MDMA, 264 grams of K2, 326.4 grams of methamphetamine, and 14 grams of cocaine were found in the bust.

The individuals who were arrested by Brazos County Sheriffs include:

Arnoldo Romero, 25: Active warrant for Aggravated Robbery

Rafael Romero, 29: Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 4-200, Possession of Marijuana < 2 oz

Jefferey Neblett, 24: Active warrant for Aggravated Robbery

Additionally, Byron Briggs, 43, has been arrested by Texas DPS for drug possession and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Police say further charges may be added, as the investigation has not concluded.

Brazos County Sheriffs credited and thanked multiple agencies with assisting in the investigation and operation, which include:

Texas Department of Public Safety

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Bryan Police

College Station Police

Texas A&M Police

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office

The Austin County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are also seeking the public's help in another leg of their investigation, which involves Darryeic Jackson, pictured below. He is wanted on warrants for aggravated robbery by authorities.

Those with tips or information on Jackson's whereabouts are advised to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4980. Additionally, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS.