Brazos County man with history of violence sentenced to 40 years behind bars

Lonnie Fields Jr. was convicted after the Brazos County District Attorney's Office claimed he had an extensive history with assault.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lonnie Fields Jr. was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for Assault Family Violence with a previous conviction, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

In November of 2020, Fields' girlfriend, at the time, had contacted a friend for help. She was found with multiple bruises and scratch marks after she alleged that Fields attempted to strangle her.

The victim's friend contacted the College Station Police Department. Officers found that Fields also had outstanding warrants for Burglary of a Habitation, Assault Family Violence against a different victim, and parole violations.

When police found Fields, a standoff occurred after he attempted to flee, but he was eventually arrested and detained by police.

During his trial, the jurors heard Fields had also previously sexually assaulted a middle school aged child inside a Bryan motel. Condoms, narcotics, and other items were eventually found inside.

It was also revealed that Field had a history of assaults, which included prison sentences for multiple assaults against women as well as an assault against a sheriff’s deputy in the Brazos County jail.

The Brazos County DA's office concluded the release with the following statement:

“Fields has a history of violent behavior, both with those closest to him and with strangers. This sentence ensures the safety of the victims and the community at large. Repeated and violent behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in Brazos County," said Assistant District Attorney's Jessica Escue and Anjelica Harris.