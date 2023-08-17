Brazos County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying theft suspects

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department or Brazos County CrimeStoppers.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Have you seen these people? The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two people they believe to be involved in a theft.

The Sheriff's Office said the two people are suspected of being involved in a theft from newly constructed homes in the southern part of the county.

Anyone with information on the two individuals or their whereabouts is asked to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Department at 979-361-4900, or the Brazos County CrimeStoppers at 979-775-8477.

If a tip leads to an arrest, it could be eligible for a cash reward.