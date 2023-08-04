Brazos County Sheriff's Office: Three juveniles injured in April 8 shooting incident to fully recover

The incident took place at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, April 8 at approximately 10 p.m., Brazos County deputies responded to reports of shots fired near Andert Road and SH 21. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found three juveniles who had been injured in an incident, according to a release from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Medical staff were called to the scene once police discovered the juveniles had injuries. Police say all three individuals had non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Additionally, according to the release, current information in the investigation suggests that the shooting was not a random event, and that there is also no ongoing threat to the community.