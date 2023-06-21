Brazos County Sheriff's Office warns of scams impersonating personnel

Authorities say that the scammers will provide a name and a badge number to gain your trust, but will ultimately try to get money from you for bail.

BRYAN, Brazos County — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a scam involving callers impersonating law enforcement.

According to a press release, the scammer will identify themselves with a name and a badge number and provide believable evidence to convince you that they are not scammers.

Police say that ultimately, the discussion will shift to the scammer asking urgently for money for bail. Authorities also say that the set up may change, but the end goal of the scammers is to present an urgent deadline that puts the other caller under pressure and ultimately influences them to send money to the scammers through "gift cards or strange payment methods."

Brazos County Sheriffs also shared tips to protect against scammers:

Exercise Caution with Unsolicited Calls "When receiving unexpected calls, especially from unknown numbers, exercise caution. Scammers may falsify their caller ID to appear as a trusted source."

Guard Sensitive Information "Never share personal, financial, or sensitive information over the phone unless you initiated the call and are certain of the recipient's identity."

Stay Informed "Keep yourself updated on the latest scams prevalent in your community through official law enforcement channels, local news outlets, and social media platforms. Sharing this information with friends, family, and neighbors raises awareness and prevents others from falling victim."

Report Suspicious Calls "If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, report it immediately to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. Your prompt reporting can assist us in investigating these fraudulent activities and bringing the culprits to justice."



Sheriffs also recommend individuals that receive suspected scam calls to not provide any information and to end the call. Suspicious activity can also be reported to the organization's non-emergency dispatch at 979-361-3888.