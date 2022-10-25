Brazos County Sherriff's Office seek public's help in identifying drive-by shooting suspects

This is the second reported instance this month of shots being fired into the same residence.

BRYAN, Texas — Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office are seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that took place early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a call reporting shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. However, the suspects reportedly had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

At the scene of the crime, authorities found multiple rounds had been fired from the street into an unnamed residence where multiple people and a child resided, according to a press release from the BCSO.

There were no reported injuries from the incident, according to authorities.

Authorities state that the shooting is the second instance of the crime this month. Physical descriptions of potential suspects or the vehicle that was used in the drive-by shooting were not provided.