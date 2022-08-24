If you would like to provide information for the cash reward, your information must have a solid lead to Davis's arrest.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brazos County Crimestoppers is asking you to help police catch, 23, Donaven Marquis Davis. Brazos Crimesstoppers believes Davis is armed.

Davis has been avoiding arrest for warrants on Deadly conduct, Discharge of Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Evading arrest, Unlawful carrying a weapon and other warrants, police say.

Authorities stated that Davis last known address was at Detriot Street in College Station. Crime Stoppers is suspecting Davis to be located still in the College Station area.

If you would like to provide information for the cash reward, your information must have a solid lead to Davis's arrest. Anyone wanting to come forward isn't required to provide their name or personal information to receive the cash reward.

Crimestoppers is advising anyone encountering wanted criminals, to never attempt to capture or arrest them. Please contact your local police if you see Davis or anyone listed on Brazos Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list.

If you do have information on Davis or see him, you can contact Brazos county Crime stoppers on their 24/7 line at 979-775-8477. You can also submit a web tip at brazoscountycrimestoppers.org or download their app called P3 Tips on either Apple Store or Google Play.