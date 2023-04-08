Brenham park sees string of vandalism costing city, and potentially taxpayers, thousands

Mayor Atwood Kenjura said the thousands of dollars spent on repairs were "unbudgeted items" which could impact taxpayers as the city discusses budget proposals.

BRENHAM, Texas — In the month of July, specifically on July 16 and July 18, several bathroom facilities were vandalized at Hohlt Park in Brenham.

The damage included sinks torn off the wall, broken soap and paper towel dispensers, and wet toilet paper thrown across the mirrors.

Casey Redman, the Parks Superintendent for the City of Brenham, said that they believe the person damaged the bathrooms at night but have no specifics on who was involved in the vandalism.

In the time since the damage occurred, Redman said the city was able to replace several of the items that ended up costing the city over $1,000.

“I don’t know if they realize it but it costs their parents money. If they live here in town, they pay taxes, it affects everyone when this damage occurs," said Redman.

Atwood Kenjura, the Mayor of Brenham, said that the repairs they made on the bathrooms were an "unbudgeted" expense. This would mean that the money spent on repairs would likely have to be taken away from other programs or projects the city has been in the process of developing.

“All of a sudden this is $1000 to $1,500 that could go towards a piece of playground equipment that could easily be installed. Instead, it’s fixing some vandalism," said Kenjura.

Both city leaders have said that the incident has also raised concerns about safety in the area for surrounding neighborhoods. As the investigation progresses, Kenjura said that whoever has information should contact Brenham PD with what they know.

“Whatever is it. However minor or insignificant, call the police," Kenjura said.

You can contact the Brenham Police Department if you have any information regarding these incidents at 979-337-7337.

