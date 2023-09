Do you recognize these people?

BRENHAM, Texas — Do you recognize these people? The Brenham Police department is looking for information on two individuals that burglarized a business on Sept. 7.

The burglary took place at 624 West Alamo Street after dark.

If you have any information on the identities of the two individuals or there whereabouts, contact Detective Tiffany Anderson with the Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 979-337-7370.