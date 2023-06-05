Brenham Police seek public's help in identifying attempted burglary suspect, vehicle

No information on the physical features of the individual, their vehicle, nor the area where the attempted burglary took place were provided.

BRENHAM, Texas — Editor's Note: The related video is of previous coverage of an unrelated crime story that took place in Brenham.

Brenham Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect and their vehicle that attempted to break in to a local business.

Those with information on the individual pictured below or the vehicle are advised to contact Brenham Police Department Detective Zackary Greig at 979-337-7362.