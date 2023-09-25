Brenham Police looking for burglary suspect.

BRENHAM, Texas — The Brenham Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say is connected to multiple crimes including burglaries and vehicle investigations.

In a post on Facebook, pictures can be seen of a man Brenham Police say committed multiple crimes. The pictures were taken on Sept. 19, 2023, and come from security cameras located at Hohlt Park. They are asking for any information that could help identify the suspect.

If you have any information as to who this is or where he is, you are asked to contact Detective Tiffany Anderson with the Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (979)-337-7370.