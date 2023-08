Anyone with information on the individual involved in the theft is advised to contact the Brenham Police Department.

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham Police need your help in identifying a person that was involved in a theft that took place at a Hobby Lobby on Aug. 17.

That day, an individual with long dark hair, glasses, and a t-shirt with VELARIS on the front of it was photographed walking into the store.

If you have any information on the identify of the person or their whereabouts, contact Detective Tiffany Anderson of the Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 979-337-7370.