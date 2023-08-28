Madison County drug dealers sentenced to 12 years behind bars

The two women that were sentenced were arrested at different dates in 2021 for drug distribution charges.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — Two women have been sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Madison County judge after pleading guilty to drug charges in March and September 2021, according to the Madison County District Attorney's Office.

Samantha McGovern and Bridgette Wilcox were arrested in separate cases. In McGovern's case, she was found to have drugs when a police officer pulled her over on Interstate 45 in Madisonville for dark tint and a damaged front bumper that was hitting the car's front tire. When the DPS Trooper checked McGovern's license, he found that it was suspended, and after a search the drugs--specifically methamphetamine--that she was moving was found.

In the case of Wilcox, a security camera captured her selling 14 grams of methamphetamine to someone on Beverly Hills Drive in North Zulch. She was later arrested by law enforcement.

Both women were charged with Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a First Degree Felony. McGovern and Wilcox pled guilty to the charges on Aug. 7, and have since been transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's custody to serve their sentences.

"As Madison County District Attorney, I will continue sending drug dealers to prison. Dealing drugs in Madison County will not be tolerated!" said District Attorney Courtney Cain in a press release. "If you are caught selling illegal narcotics you can expect to do time."