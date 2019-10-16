COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two people have been arrested after being found with a stolen bike trailer, several stolen bikes and drugs in a College Station park, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Michelle Vanhyning, 37, of Bryan, is charged with theft, possession of marijuana and giving false identification information to a police officer. Kenneth Stone Jr., 42, of Bryan, is charged with two counts of theft of property greater than $2,500. He has two or more previous theft convictions on his record, according to the Brazos County Jail.

College Station police officers responded to Bee Creek Park on the 1900 block of Anderson Street on Monday after a man told them he found his stolen bike trailer in a homeless camp in the woods. After approaching the trailer, officers said they found Vanhyning, who gave them a different name, but told officers she lived at the camp with Stone.

Officers said a short time later, Stone arrived on scene. He told officers he had found the trailer in the woods, but did admit to knowing the bikes were stolen, police said. Stone also admitted to trading the stolen bikes as payment for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Couple arrested after victim claims they had his stolen bike trailer Michelle Vanhyning, 38, of Bryan, is charged with two counts of theft, possession of marijuana and failure to identify. Vanhyning is accused of being in possession of a stolen bike trailer and several stolen bikes at Bee Creek Park. Upon searching Vanhyning, she told officers she was hiding marijuana in her bra, according to court documents. Kenneth Stone, Jr., 42, of Bryan is charged with two counts of theft greater than $2,500. He has two or more prior convictions of theft, police said. Stone is accused of being in possession of a stolen bike trailer and several stolen bikes. Police said he admitted to them he was trading the bikes as payment for methamphetamine.

Vanhyning was arrested and she told officers she had marijuana in her bra, police said. Officers also said another theft victim, whose stolen bike was found in Vanhyning's and Stone's possession, wanted to press charges against the couple for theft.

At last check, Vanhyning is in the Brazos County Jail on $8,300 bond. Stone is also still in the Brazos County Jail on $6,000 bond.

RELATED: Bryan business burglarized, suspects steal thousands of dollars in merchandise

RELATED: UPDATE: Bremond teen arrested in aggravated robbery, car theft at Bryan Walmart