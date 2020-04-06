Bryan police in midst of second homicide investigation in less than a week

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police say one man is dead after a drive-by shooting late Monday night. The victim has been identified as Derrick O’Bryant Smith, 32, of Bryan.
It happened around 11:30 in the 1100 block of Clark Street. According to a press release from the Bryan Police Department, investigators believe they know the party responsible for the shooting, due to other circumstances.
They said they do not think the public is in danger at this time. This is a developing story. We will update you as more information is available.