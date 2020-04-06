Bryan police in midst of second homicide investigation in less than a week

Police say a man died after a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police say one man is dead after a drive-by shooting late Monday night. The victim has been identified as Derrick O’Bryant Smith, 32, of Bryan.

It happened around 11:30 in the 1100 block of Clark Street. According to a press release from the Bryan Police Department, investigators believe they know the party responsible for the shooting, due to other circumstances.