Woman arrested after driving car into home in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan woman has been arrested for crashing her car into a home and endangering a child, according to a report from Bryan Police.

32-year-old Luz Ledezma crashed her car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, into a home on Brompton Lane in Bryan shortly before midnight, according to the report. She claimed that the reason for the crash was due to her driving too fast and that her car's brakes had failed.

Police say a man inside the house noticed Ledezma attempting to back her car away from the house at the time when the crash took place, but managed to detain her until officers arrived.

When later interviewed by Bryan PD, Ledezma said that she had had "two Twisted Teas" before the crash occurred. Ledezma's sister later told officers that she had had four drinks multiple hours before the incident took place.