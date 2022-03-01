Bryan man gets 35 years in prison for 6th DWI

The District Attorney's Office said there was only one option left for Jimmy Serna.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison after being convicted of his sixth DWI.

Jimmy Serna, 42, was officially sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday. According to the District Attorney's Office, Serna faced a "habitual offender" enhancement due to his prior trips to prison for drunk driving. He could have received a life sentence due to his criminal history.

Serna was last arrested on January 10, 2020 in Bryan. Officers said Serna failed to stop at an intersection and he was pulled over near Texas and William J. Bryan Parkway. Officers gave Serna several field sobriety tests, which they said he failed.

"There was only one option left to protect this community from the defendant's repeated choice to drive while intoxicated. The jury's decision in this case ensures that this defendant will no longer have the opportunity to drive intoxicated in our community."

A lab test confirmed his Blood Alcohol Content or BAC was over .08, the legal limit in Texas.

Serna got his first DWI conviction in 2002 and his second DWI in 2006, both of which he received probation. His second probation was revoked and resulted in him spending 32 days in jail.

In 2009, Serna was given probation for his third DWI, but that was revoked and he was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 after he was arrested for his fourth DWI. Five more years were tacked on for the fourth DWI. He admitted to the court he had drank 24 beers the day he got his fourth DWI arrest.

In 2015, Serna was arrested for his fifth DWI in Burleson County after he crashed his car and tried to run from the scene. He was given 10 years in prison for his fifth DWI and was on parole when he was arrested in 2020 on his sixth.