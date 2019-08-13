BRYAN, Texas —

22-year old Jalynn Thurmon was tracked down and arrested by the Bryan Police Department after trying to sell a stolen concrete saw on Facebook Marketplace.

The original owner’s mother saw an ad for the stolen equipment on the social media site and reported it to the police.

One of the owner’s friends then offered to buy the equipment from Thurmon, and when a date and time was set for the transaction, police met up with Thurmon to arrest him.

Bryan PD also found marijuana and K-2 spice on him after he was arrested.

Thurmon is charged with theft, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

