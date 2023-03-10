Bryan man arrested for attempting to steal candies from Queen Theatre

The theatre was allegedly left unlocked, which allowed Anthony Norwood, the man arrested, to find his way inside.

BRYAN, Texas — A man was arrested early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 3 after attempting to steal candies from The Queen Theatre in Bryan, according to a police report.

34-year-old Anthony Norwood allegedly found a door to the theater open, and went inside. He took eight bags of gummy bears and two boxes of Sour Patch Kids, according to the report. While inside the theater, he set off the alarm to the theatre, and was later discovered by a Bryan Police officer.

The officer contacted The Queen Theatre owner and after filling them in on what had taken place, asked if he wished to press charges, which he did say he wanted to do. Norwood was arrested afterwards and charged with Burglary of a Building and violating Parole. The former charge is a state felony.

According to jail records, Norwood is being held on $5,000 bond.

