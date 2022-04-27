Authorities identify man arrested in crowded Bryan CVS store Tuesday

Authorities arrested the man in a crowded CVS store after the car was spotted in the parking lot.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan investigators released new details after an arrest of a man in a crowded CVS store Tuesday.

Anthony Neely, 27, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He also had an outstanding warrant from Texas Pardon and Parole.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Bryan Police Department received a call from a man who said his car had just been stolen from the parking lot of his work place. According to a probable cause statement, the man told police he had seen a man, who was later identified as Neely, in the parking lot a short time before the man's car was taken.

Bryan Police have in custody a man suspected of stealing a car. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/btzziRaWLc — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) April 27, 2022

Around 6:45, police dispatch received a call from a woman who identified herself as the sister of the man who had his car stolen. She allegedly told dispatch she recognized the stolen vehicle and was following it on Briarcrest. She also gave a description of the man who was driving the car, later identified as Neely.

The woman said she followed the vehicle to the CVS on the 3000 block of Texas Avenue South and Villa Maria, where a man matching Neely's description parked the car and walked into the store. The woman gave the license plate number to the dispatch center, and the car allegedly came back on file as stolen.

Dispatchers then notified nearby officers in the area and let them know about the suspected car thief and officers raced to the area. When officers went into the store, they said Neely tried to leave and in an attempt to talk with him about the car, a scuffle broke out.

After several minutes, authorities said they were able to arrest Neely. Upon searching him, authorities said they found marijuana on him. After searching the allegedly stolen vehicle, authorities said they found drug paraphernalia that the car's owner said was not his.