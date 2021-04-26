Bryan man indicted for murder of relative

Randy Conde was arrested February 26 after allegedly stabbing Rogelio Martinez Jr. at an auto parts store.

BRYAN, Texas — A Grand Jury has charged a Bryan man for the murder of his relative back in February.

Randy Conde is currently in the Brazos County Jail. He is facing a charge of murder in the killing of 39-year-old Rogelio Martinez, Jr.

It happened at a business in the 1100 block of South Texas Avenue on February 26. Police said Conde walked into the business and he and Martinez began to argue. They said at one point, Conde pulled out a knife and stabbed Martinez several times.

Workers at the scene stopped Conde from leaving, according to police, until officers could get there.

The victim has died from their injuries. Suspect is in police custody. The suspect and victim are related. The investigation is ongoing. We will release more information today as appropriate notifications are made. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 26, 2021