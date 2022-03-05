Naked intruder arrested in Bryan, accused of touching sleeping child

Authorities said Randy Greer Jr. slipped into the home through an unlocked door.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and touched a child in a sexual manner while they was in their bed.

Randy Greer Jr., 37 is charged with burglary of a home with intent to commit a sexual offense, indecency with a child and obstruction/retailiation.

Authorities said it happened Friday just before 1:30 a.m. A man called police after he said his 11-year-old child woke him up and said there was a naked man in her bedroom. The child told their father the naked man touched them in a sexual manner.

Police officers responded to the home and after investigating, determined the man left behind clothing in the the child's bedroom, along with a partially smoked cigarette. They said they also found a backpack outside the child's bedroom window. They said inside the backpack, there was paperwork with Greer's name on it from a recent arrest and from the jail.

Greer last had contact with police on March 2, just two days prior to this, for wearing no pants at the Woodtrail apartments.

Authorities later found Greer just before 8:30 a.m. Friday and arrested him. One of the investigators who was taking Greer to the detention center said he threatened to kill her several times and that's why he was also charged with retaliation. Investigators are also asking for an increased bond for Greer due to the nation of his charges and criminal history.

Greer has several arrests on his record, including being arrested several times for assault, burglary, criminal trespass, drugs and at least four times for exposing himself.