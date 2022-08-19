Man receives 10 year sentence for strangulation

“We will not allow violent offenders to find any sanctuary or safe haven in our county" said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue

BRYAN, Texas — On Aug 10, Joshua Wortham was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault by strangulation, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

Wortham was recently released on bond for Capital Murder in Harris County, according to authorities. He also had pending charges out of Colorado County for evading in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the time of his Brazos County offense.

On Apr 27, 2021, Bryan PD were dispatched after Brazos County 911 received a phone call from a crying female begging for help. While on the phone with the dispatcher, the defendant took the phone away from the victim and told the 911 dispatcher that police were not needed, refusing to tell the dispatcher where he and the victim were located, according to authorities.

After Bryan Police arrived at the victim's residence, they found the victim with visible injuries on her arms, legs, and face, confirming that a conflict had taken place. The victim reported that the defendant had attacked her during an argument about her wanting to leave the house, and struck her with his hands multiple times and strangled her, according to authorities.

At the time, Wortham had an open warrant for failing to appear for court for his Capital Murder charge in Harris County in 2016 for shooting and killing a stranger and stealing her vehicle, according to authorities. Furthermore, at the time of Wortham's 2016 Capital Murder charge, he was also out on bond for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading in a vehicle in Colorado County.

In June 2022, Wortham received 40 years in prison for murder. His charges in Colorado County remain pending, according to authorities.