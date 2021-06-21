Bryan man gets 28 years for stabbing attack

Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante attacked a woman at her home. He stabbed her multiple times in front of her children, including in the head and face.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Bryan man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for attacking the mother of his children with a knife.

Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante, 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault. On top of the 18 years, he was also found guilty of violating a protective order by assault and given the maximum sentence of 10 years.

It happened on May 15, 2020 on the 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive. Bryan police officers were called to the home after the woman reported she had been stabbed several times. She suffered serious injuries to her head and a stab wound near her eye.

Sanchez-Infante then tried to leave with the children he shared with the woman, but Bryan police officers were able to get to the scene and arrested him. The woman had to be treated for several severe wounds to her face and head, but was released shortly from the hospital.

Prosecutors said at the time of the stabbing, Sanchez-Infante was on misdemeanor probation for assaulting the same woman. Now, due to his crimes, he is prohibited from having contact with the woman for the rest of her life.