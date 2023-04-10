Bryan Police identify individual responsible for vandalizing homes in Austin's Colony community

The 13-year-old that was identified did not have their name revealed due to them being a juvenile.

BRYAN, Texas — An individual connected to vandalizations in the Austin's Colony community in Bryan has been identified, according to Bryan Police.

The vandalizations took place on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. Both businesses and homeowners were affected by the 13-year-old juvenile, with many waking up to find their homes and business signs spray painted.

The juvenile's name was not revealed due to their age. Police say they will be processed through the Juvenile Justice System.

