Cavitt Avenue homicide victim identified, police say

Victim from the homicide investigation on Wednesday has now been identified, police say.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has identified the homicide victim from the investigation on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 19-year old male, David Lopez.

Bryan PD responded to reports of a deceased person inside a home on the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at approximately 10:20 a.m., police say.

Once there, police found one victim with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bryan PD.

According to Bryan PD, the investigation is still ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Bryan PD asks that anyone with information on this incident contacts the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

