COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following a shots fired report that Bryan Police responded to around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, a victim who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries has died, according to officials.

The victim was identified as Courtaney Jermaine O'Bryant, 22, from College Station.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, and that it appears to be an isolated incident.