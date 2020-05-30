Bryan PD investigating homicide at Twin City Condominiums

BRYAN, Texas — Friday afternoon, officers responded to a homicide at the Twin City Condominiums where they discovered a 53-year-old woman deceased in her home. Another person was in the residence at the time and was not injured.

Investigators are working on determining the manner of death and the circumstances surrounding the homicide, but this is believed to be an isolated incident. Bryan PD asserts that the general public is not in danger at this time.



They are asking that if anyone has video of vehicle or foot traffic in the area between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to submit that to amayac@bryantx.gov