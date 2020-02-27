BRYAN, Texas — In December, fraudulent charges were made on a stolen credit card at HEB on N. Texas Ave in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department is asking the community to contact Detective Amanda Paris at 979-209-5516 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS if you recognize these persons of interest.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Massive water main break causes widespread water outages; 3 rescued after East Loop floods

Step2 recalls 17,000 children's grocery store shopping carts

About 40% of US adults are obese, leading to health concerns, CDC survey shows