Bryan PD: Hostage situation at apartments near Blinn College 'unsubstantiated'

Bryan PD notified the public about the call on Twitter around 9:30 a.m., saying officers were responding to the situation in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department gave the "all clear" regarding a reported hostage situation at an apartment complex near Blinn College in Bryan Friday morning.

About an hour later, Bryan PD said the situation was resolved and that the call was "unsubstantiated." The department is now investigating the situation.

The Bryan Police Department is working a possible hostage situation in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PymMO2yQXw — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 12, 2022