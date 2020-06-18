Bryan PD searching for two armed robbery suspects

Police are asking if you have any information to please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are searching for two men they say robbed another man at gunpoint Wednesday.

It happened in the 1200 block of Westridge Court around 5:30 in the morning. Officers got to the scene and found a man hurt. The man allegedly told police two Black men between the ages of 17 and 23 walked up to him, pointed a gun at him and then hit him.

The victim allegedly told police the men then took his money and personal information before getting into a light colored Toyota SUV and driving away from the scene. The two suspects are also described as one being between five feet tall and five foot five. The other was described as being between five foot 10 and six feet tall.

Police are asking if you have any information to please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).