Bryan PD arrest 18-year-old in murder investigation

The arrest comes after Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera killed Althia Jenkins-Perry, a 62-year-old ride-share driver on Sun, Aug 14.

BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after he reportedly killed a 62-year-old ride-share driver, according to Bryan police.

Bryan police responded to an 8:30 a.m. report of a dead body in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street in Bryan on Aug. 14, police said. At the scene, officials found a dead body with a gunshot wound, police said.

The female was identified as 62-year-old Althia Jenkins-Perry of Bryan, according to police. An investigation was launched into the case after it was later determined that Jenkins-Perry, a ride-share driver, was missing her vehicle, police say.

The stolen vehicle was later entered in the TCIC/NCIC database, according to police.

Texas State Troopers later contacted 18-year-old Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera in Del Rio, Texas, who was reportedly driving the vehicle. According to police, he was later arrested after Bryan PD detectives obtained probable cause to make an arrest for murder.