Bryan Police: Investigation ongoing for early morning Villa Maria shooting

The shooting took place at 1:30 in the morning on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police have reported that an investigation is ongoing for a shooting that took place at 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

At the scene of the shooting, police found one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bryan PD says the shooting is not a random incident, and that all involved parties are associated with each other. While police also they the involved parties have been identified, the identities of those involved have not been revealed.