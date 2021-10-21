Bryan police officer resigns after being investigated for DWI while on duty

The officer was arrested October 20, but the offense happened during a funeral procession the officer was working back on September 2.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan police officer has been released from the Brazos County Jail after being arrested on a charge of DWI.

Kristen Johnson, 36, was released on $3,000 bond. She was arrested on October 20 and released the same day, but the offense happened on September 2 during a funeral procession, according to a probable cause statement.

A sergeant, who was also working the funeral with Johnson and two other officers, said they noticed Johnson seemed to be unable to focus on conversations about the funeral route. The sergeant reported Johnson, whom they called "very sharp", had trouble understanding what was going on and her speech appeared to be "slow and deliberate."

The sergeant said they noticed Johnson was having some slight balance issues and when the procession began, she could not follow the route or do the police funeral procedure correctly.

Back at the station, Johnson was given a sobriety field test. She allegedly denied drinking other than one glass of wine the night before but did say she was on a prescription medication that she had taken that morning. Later, a blood sample was taken from Johnson and several days later, the results showed she had a BAC of .18

According to a statement released by the Bryan Police Department, a criminal investigation was started, as was an internal affairs investigation. They reported Johnson resigned from the department shortly after the investigations started.