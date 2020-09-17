Bryan police respond to shooting on West Virginia Street

The victim is in stable condition and no arrests have been made at this time.

BRYAN, Texas — Thursday at noon, Bryan police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of West Virginia Street in Bryan.

According to the police, when officers arrived the people involved had already left the scene. They were then notified that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at a CHI St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room.

The victim is in stable condition, and police say both people involved in the shooting knew each other, so there's no threat to the public.