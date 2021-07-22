Bryan Police investigating robbery at apartment complex

The robbery happened on the 3100 block of East 29th Street.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a report of a home invasion robbery that happened Thursday morning.

The call for help came in after 12:30 a.m. Officers responded to the 3100 block of East 29 Street. Police said witnesses reported several people busted through an apartment and demanded money.

Witnesses also reported that the suspects were armed with guns and they fired several shots. No one was hurt but the suspects did get away with some money.

Police believe that this crime is not random and they continue to investigate. If you have any information that you believe can help, call the Bryan Police Department or Brazos County Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.