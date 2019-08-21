BRYAN, Texas —

The Bryan Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in a trailer theft that took place on the morning of July 31, 2019.

Two unidentified suspects entered the Morningstar Storage located on Hwy 30 and stole a box trailer valued at $20,000, according to the Bryan Police Department. The trailer had approximately $30K worth of merchandise belonging to a local business.

If you recognize the two individuals or the truck contact Detective Aaron Arms at 979-209-5540.

MORE ON KAGSTV.COM: