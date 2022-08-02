Detective Arms reports that the burglary occurred early in the morning at Whiskey Charlie's Liquor Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June.

It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call the local authorities or Detective Arms.

Detective Arms reports that the burglary occurred early in the morning at Whiskey Charlie's Liquor in Bryan.

The window is suspected to have been broken through by someone. No missing items were reported, according to Arms.

You are asked to contact Detective Arms at 979-209-5540 or send an email to aarms@bryantx.gov if you have any information.