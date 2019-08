BRYAN, Texas —

Bryan Police need the community's help tracking down a man accused of fraud.

The suspect paid for items using counterfeit money at the Walmart on Harvey Mitchell on April 5, 2019.

Bryan Police ask anyone with information on the suspect accused of fraud to contact Detective Beau Wallace at 979-209-5455 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: