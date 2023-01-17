Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying Nov. 22 break-in suspect

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly broke into a building in the 2800 block of North Texas Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
In the photo, the individual can be seen wearing a black ski mask and yellow-colored gloves. No other information on the individual's build or characteristics has been provided by Bryan PD.
Authorities ask those with information on the identity of the individual to contact Detective Arms via phone at 979-209-5540 or via email at aarms@bryantx.gov.