Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying Nov. 22 break-in suspect

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly broke into a building in the 2800 block of North Texas Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.

In the photo, the individual can be seen wearing a black ski mask and yellow-colored gloves. No other information on the individual's build or characteristics has been provided by Bryan PD.