Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying person of interest

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are looking to identify a suspicious person that was spotted on home security video cameras at around 5:26 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Authorities believe the person may be related to two ongoing sexual assault investigations.

The suspect was described by authorities as wearing a blue hooded jacket, gloves, and black pants.

Bryan PD are also requesting anyone in the area between South College Avenue and Wellborn Road south of West Villa Maria to also check their security cameras between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.