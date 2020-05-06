Bryan teen indicted on manslaughter charges in A&M student's death

Puga allegedly hit Texas A&M student Carlyann Beatty with his car back in September 2019.

BRYAN, Texas — Pedro Puga, a Bryan teen who allegedly hit Texas A&M student Carlyann Beatty with his car back in September 2019, has been indicted by a grand jury on manslaughter charges.

Puga was 17 at the time, and told police he was drinking and high on drugs.