Bryan teen indicted on manslaughter charges in A&M student's death

BRYAN, Texas — Pedro Puga, a Bryan teen who allegedly hit Texas A&M student Carlyann Beatty with his car back in September 2019, has been indicted by a grand jury on manslaughter charges.
Puga was 17 at the time, and told police he was drinking and high on drugs.
Beatty was hit at the intersection of University Drive and South Texas Avenue, and succumbed to her injuries a few days later.
