BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is in the Brazos County Jail after he was arrested for trying to get rid of more than 150 Ecstasy pills at a local elementary school.

Tristan Shivers, 29, is charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Shivers was found passed out on the sidewalk on St. Joseph Elementary School's property on Sept. 8, police said. When the officer began talking to Shivers, he woke up and said he just wanted to walk home, according to court documents.

As Shivers was attempting to leave, he took a white plastic grocery bag and a piece of aluminum foil from his pocket and tossed them over the fence separating the steps from another part of the school's property, police said. While the officer was trying to put Shivers in handcuffs, the officer said Shivers then threw several pills through the fence and onto the school's property.

Shivers was arrested and officers gathered up the items they said he tossed onto the school's property. They found 160 Ecstasy pills in several colors and several different symbols imprinted on them, according to court documents.

Police said after searching Shivers, he also had marijuana in his pocket and another bag of pills similar to the ones they had found on the ground of the school.

Shivers is currently in the Brazos County Jail with a bond over $20,000.

