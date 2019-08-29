BRYAN, Texas — Two suspects are still on the run after a robbery Wednesday night.

It happened just after 9:30 pm at the Easy Shop Exxon station on the 1900 block of La Brisa Drive.

The two suspects covered their faces before entering the store, police said.

They said the two were armed as they walked up to an employee and demanded money.

The suspects then ran from the store with the money and have not yet been caught, police said.

No one was hurt and the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

If you have any information, please call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

