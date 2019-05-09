BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department has taken $260,000 worth of cocaine of the streets after a drug bust on the 2900 block of Prairie Flower Circle.

Christopher Gutierrez, 42, and Julian Macias, 47, both of Bryan, are charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. The charge is a first degree felony, which means they both are facing life in prison.

A search warrant was executed for the home on Prairie Flower Circle after a lengthy investigation, police said. Authorities entered the home and found Gutierrez in the bedroom and arrested him.

Macias, who is listed as the resident of the home, returned and when he saw authorities, tried to run from the scene, police said. He was arrested a short time later.

After searching the home, police said they found 2.2 lbs of cocaine in the kitchen and items used to package it. They said they found more cocaine in the bedroom and other drug paraphernalia.

After gathering the evidence, the weight of the cocaine was 5.8 lbs, which has a street value of $260,000, according to police. They also seized two vehicles at the scene and over $31,000 in cash.

Gutierrez has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for assault, drugs and DWI. Gutierrez and Macias are currently in the Brazos County Jail on $35,000 bond.

